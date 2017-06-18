This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus
You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival Sgt. Pepper’s 50th! featuring a Classical Mystery Tour Friday night July 7th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic! Grab 8 pieces of freshly prepared fried chicken and Just Like Mom’s Pasta or potato salads and let the summer fun begin!
7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!
Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:
7:40 Show Me The Goodies –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Natalie Merchant July 2nd at Tanglewood! You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic! Pick up Big Y Prepared Salads including Chef or Chicken Caesar… and some Driscoll’s Blueberries, strawberries or seedless watermelon!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!
You’ll also win Taylor Swift pot holders AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.
Thursday we’ll have Paul Marte from the Bushnell as our guest!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org
It’s going to be a great week!
One Comment
Good morning!! I’m writing to ask if you can do me a huge favor? My mom called you guys on 6/20/17 to have you say her name on the radio for her birthday. She was so excited that she had to call me and my sister to tell us. While my sisters granddaughters were singing Happy Birthday to their Gigi, she missed her name on the radio. She was still waiting and waiting hoping that you guys would say Happy Birthday to her again… I had to tell her that I did here her name and that you won’t be saying it again… she says well I hope they call my name on Friday so I can hear it. My mom is 71 years old and still works full time. (BTW… she was at work when she called you guys to say Happy Birthday to her), she listens to you everyday… you guys make her mornings fly by at work. She loves your show. I am hoping that you will choose her for the winner just so she can hear her name on the radio. She is the kindest, sweetest, BEST Mom that anyone could ever ask for. She is always so happy and does anything she can to make everyone happy. She always wears a smile on her face. I would be so grateful to you all if you would choose my mom, Anne Marie Oddo as the birthday winner for the week. It would make her entire year. Thank you in advance!!!
My mom is your BIGGEST FAN!!
Thank you,
Patty Mason
If you email me your email or your Mom’s, I can send you the recording from her birthday… I’m at mjstacy@cbs.com