WRCH’s Mike Stacy: A Hartford Courant Hometown Hero

Our very own Mike Stacy, if you know him already you don’t need to be told that he’s kind of amazing. Thanks to a recent article in the Hartford Courant now a whole lot more people are about to find out! Mike is humble enough to never take full credit for pretty much anything he does, as amazing as it might be (well, except for his cooking, that’s all him!) and if you’ve never volunteered with Christmas Wish this story might just help to get you a little more interested in it.

It feels like high time Mike gets the credit he deserves. All too often people do things for the accolades or the benefit of recognition, he’s not one of those people though, and here at the Lite we’re all too happy to put it out there just how proud of him we are. Its not easy to find something happy to read about lately and this article is a breath of fresh air. If you’re looking to find out about how Christmas Wish works, or you’re just looking for something GOOD to read, click here!

To join Christmas Wish CT as a volunteer, send an email to CTChristmasWish@gmail.com

The Volunteer Orientation is October 2nd 5-7pm in Newington. #Spirit365