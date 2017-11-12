This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Barenaked Ladies with special guests Better Than Ezra & KT Tunstall coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, June 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, through ticketmaster.com and Ticket Master outlets but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

barenaked ladies 1 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –  Turkey Chute Week!

You’ll win your Thanksgiving Feast including Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies and more from Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon.

turkeys This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win a family sleigh pass to Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford to benefit the Channel 3 Kid’s Camp open Thanksgiving thru New Year’s Day

holiday lights fantasia feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

AND two tickets to the Hartford Symphony Pops Holiday Cirque Spectacular Saturday December 16th 2pm at the Bushnell! Get your tickets at HartfordSymphony.org

cirque spectacular This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, June 15th.  Tickets go on sale this Friday through ticketmaster.com and Ticket Master outlets but you’ll win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

tim faith This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win Celtic Thunder Inspirational a special collection of 21 spiritual Christian classics and timeless standards and it’s available now from Legacy Recordings.

celtic thunder web 500 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll win a gift coupon for a new Wendy’s Chicken Tender’s Meal!

wendys chicken tenders This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company – Veteran’ Owned and made in Connecticut!  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join Christmas Wish CT
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live