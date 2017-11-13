Ed Sheeran Artist Of The Week

He is on the mend from his recent bicycle accident, and musically, his new song is lovely. From the album ÷ the song called Perfect is a solid number 14 on the Mediabase music charts. Ed is pretty much a story teller, and the produced video is a good match for it. The lyric video for the song was released first. The Story video came out next.

Elyse Dupry in e-online says the video was filmed in Hinterlux, Austria. If the female actress looks familiar, it is because her name is Zoey Deutch, and she just starred in Beautiful Creatures and in Why Him with James Franco and Bryan Cranston. The video has already has over 10-Million views. Have a look, it will make you smile.

Bonus Video: James Corden

