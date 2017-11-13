He Proposed. What Did She Say?

Jose from Norwich called PillowTalk on Monday night. He was on a mission. I don’t think I have ever had someone call and ask right out of the box, “Can you put me on the air? I want to ask someone to marry me.” Well, I put Jose on the air and he did. Listen to his marriage proposal below. The lucky lady is Leida from Holyoke, Mass. Leida tells their story. Listen to her reaction to Jose’s proposal. Thanks so much for turning to PillowTalk to help express yourself and bring yourself closer to each other. You can find the videos of the songs they requested below.

