Save Huge $$ On Boots For The Whole Family

So, I went boot shopping this weekend. Not for pretty or high fashion boots, no. I mean it is about time I get a real pair of snow boots, after all, I have lived in New England my whole life and I have never bought a pair of “real waterproof” warm, dry, boots! So off to LL Bean I went. Well, first off by the looks of the place you’d of though Christmas was a week away! What on earth was this crowd for? I eventually figured out they were all there for the same reason I was: it’s suddenly frosty and we need to get our gear now. I picked out a very expensive pair, tried them on and of course… put them back. I got a great mid-range price boot which are waterproof and I feel good about my purchase. This morning I see the same boots on Groupon! Yes, you can use Groupons to buy boots and they come out to be about 54 bucks! I thought I would share the link with you.