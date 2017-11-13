This Year’s Inductees Into the Toy Hall of Fame

Among this year’s inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, NY, are one that traces its roots to right here in Connecticut.

The Wiffle Ball, which was invented in 1953 by David N. Mullany at his home in Fairfield when he designed a ball that curved easily for his 12-year-old son. It got its name from his son and his friends who would refer to a strikeout as a “whiff”.

The Paper Airplane also gets recognized this year. The origin of folded paper gliders is generally considered to be of Ancient China, although there is equal evidence that the development of folded gliders also took place Japan. No one really knows the origin, although the most significant use of paper models in aircraft designs were by the Wright brothers between 1899 and 1903.

The game Clue is third inductee this year. A crime-fiction board game that also spun into a musical and movie, where players have to solve a murder mystery among several suspects while moving around a mansion trying to determine the crime scene. Clue was originally released in England in the 1940s.