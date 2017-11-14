Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set for ‘Modern Family’ Appearance

By Scott T. Sterling

Phil Dunphy, the guy from Coldplay is coming over.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will appear on the Nov. 29 episode of ABC comedy, Modern Family.

Martin will appear as himself on the episode entitled “Brushes With Celebrity,” with Billboard reporting that sources close to the show insist that the role will be substantial.

Martin’s appearance will reportedly be in flashback form, with actor Ty Burrell’s character, Phil Dunphy, recalling an embarrassing “health issue” suffered while trying to sell the Coldplay singer a house.

