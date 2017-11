As soon as I get cold, I pull out the entire sweater collection! But with sweaters come those annoying “pills” that develop after you wash them. They’re the fastest way to make a nice sweater look old and cheap. And they’re so hard to get rid of!

Lint rollers, tape… nothing works! So I really want to try Conair’s “Fabric Defuzzer.” It’s a battery operated shaver that moves over you sweater to easily remove those ugly pills! Grab your own for $12.99 on Amazon in time for the cold!