“It’s Everything A Relationship Should Be”

Katherine’s recollection of how she and Dan met ten years ago is a little foggy. Was it through mutual friends or did it happen when she took that EMT course? A couple of things are crystal clear. Their relationship has changed for the better and they have grown a lot closer. Katherine puts their relationship in context today and what it means to her. She also explains why the song she chose has special meaning for her.

If you have ever been frustrated by relationships that didn’t pan out, listening to her PillowTalk dedication might restore your faith in love. There is a different plan for everyone. Everyone follows a different path that takes us down many different roads. Sometimes we go our separate ways, sometimes those roads come back around. In any event, love takes time.

Katherine & Dan's Story