Streaker Gains More Yards Than Entire Bills Team

This past Sunday during the Buffalo Bills game against the New Orleans Saints, a man who showed, well, everything, also showed he might be beneficial to the Bills offense.

While the Bills only managed 69 yards rushing, the streaker reportedly ran from end zone to end zone, a full 100 yards, before being “tackled” and “covered” by security. Although he was only apprehended after slipping on an attempted cutback to run across the field.

Perhaps on his next tryout for the team, he can find time to slip into a uniform, or at the very least, a pair of sweatpants.