Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘Dolphin Body Roll’ Dance Move

By Scott T. Sterling

Did Taylor Swift just invent a new dance?

In a new behind-the-scenes video clip, Swift is seen in the studio recording “Call it What You Want,” from her brand new blockbuster album, Reputation.

While laying down vocals with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Swift is seen happily dancing along to the track, saying “watch the dance move,” before announcing that it’s “like a dolphin body roll.”

The clip is taken from Swift’s latest “Making of a Song” video from her AT&T Taylor Swift NOW exclusive series.

Check out Taylor’s new move below.