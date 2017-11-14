Try It Tuesday: Willy Pete’s Chocolate Co.

By Leia
We were lucky enough to be contacted by this veteran owned local business and couldn’t wait to try their products. Really, they had us at chocolate BUT- there is a twist to this chocolate! This comes to us just in time for the holiday season, these are the ULTIMATE stocking stuffers!

This company works with flavors that you might not expect. If you’re a fan of daring and different treats these chocolates are definitely for you. These are made in small batches, hand crafted with different kinds of pepper infusions. Don’t worry though, if you’re not looking for something spicy they are releasing some flavors with no heat too! The morning show here gives thumbs up all around! If you’re interested in trying some of these chocolates and supporting a local business, click here!

 

