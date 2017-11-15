Airplane Etiquette: Armrests

Who should get the ARMRESTS on a flight?

Thanksgiving and Holiday travel time is upon us once again.

It seems appropriate for us to discuss this very important question.

Who deserves the ARMRESTS?

The only good thing about being in the dreaded middle seat is that etiquette dictates, YOU GET BOTH ARMRESTS!!!!!!!

Well, according to a new survey, the majority of Americans DON’T think the person in the middle seat automatically should get the armrests on both sides. They are wrong.

42% say that person deserves both of them. These people are correct.

The other 58% don’t think so. Again, these are the wrong people. lol

The most common answer is that everyone is entitled to ONE armrest. And since that leaves one left over, it should go to the person who puts their arm on it first or who asks for it politely.

(Just give the poor person smushed in the middle seat both armrests. ok?!? )

The survey also found that 59% of people say you should NOT take off your shoes on a flight and 87% say you shouldn’t take off your socks. (Eww)

And 54% say the polite way to get out of the row if someone is sleeping is to climb over them.

Check out the whole story by clicking HERE