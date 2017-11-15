Paleo Thanksgiving Stuffing

This recipe is going to happen this year! I first saw it on PaleOMG

and have wanted to make it so that I have a choice for people that dont want to eat a bunch of bread. Here it is:

Ingredients

1.5 lb ground Italian pork sausage

4 pieces of bacon, diced

4 stalks of celery, diced

2 sweet potatoes, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 portabella mushrooms, diced

1 apple, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

⅓ cup chicken broth

Directions