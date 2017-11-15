Paleo Thanksgiving Stuffing

This recipe is going to happen this year! I first saw it on PaleOMG
and have wanted to make it so that I have a choice for people that dont want to eat a bunch of bread. Here it is:
Ingredients
- 1.5 lb ground Italian pork sausage
- 4 pieces of bacon, diced
- 4 stalks of celery, diced
- 2 sweet potatoes, diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 portabella mushrooms, diced
- 1 apple, peeled and diced
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ⅓ cup chicken broth
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with foil, throw diced sweet potatoes on it, sprinkle with olive oil and salt and pepper. Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender, then set aside.
- While those cook, pull out a large skillet, place it under medium-high heat and place chopped bacon in it to begin to cook down. When some of the fat has seeped out and bacon has begun to cook, add your chopped apples, celery, and onions.
- When onions begin to become translucent, add ground pork and mushrooms and your white wine vinegar. Let that cook down until pork is almost completely cooked through. You will be placing it in the oven so you want it pretty close to done. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the sausage is all done, add mixture to a bowl to cool. Now beat your eggs, add to your sausage mixture, and add your chicken broth, along with your sweet potatoes, nuts, and dried cranberries. Mix well.
- You can now either use a 9×13 baking dish to place your stuffing in OR place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Either way will work.
- Bake at 375 degrees for about 15-20 minutes or until everything is a bit browned.