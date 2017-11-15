PillowTalk Love Message Tops Off Romantic Dinner

Big PillowTalk Happy Birthday shout out to Michael Anthony from Milford on Wednesday night. After a romantic birthday dinner, Kathy from Orange called in a very special dedication on the way home for Michael’s Birthday. Her message: “Happy Birthday Michael Anthony. You are my sun, moon and stars. I will soar like an eagle with you forever. I never thought I could find a man like you.”

Excellent song choice! Betcha By Golly Wow by The Stylistics. In fact, I have always kept this song on my own short list of wedding songs that I would use if I ever find that special someone.