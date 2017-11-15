Women Less Likely Than Men to Get CPR

A new study finds that women suffering from a heart attack, are less likely than men to receive help from a passer by in the form of CPR; and therefore more likely to die as a result.

Nearly 20,000 cases around the country were examined, and this was the first to examine gender differences in receiving heart help from the public versus professional responders.

Audrey Blewer, the University of Pennsylvania researcher who led the study said, “It can be kind of daunting thinking about pushing hard and fast on the center of a woman’s chest” adding that some people may fear they are hurting her. While others may be concerned about unwanted touching. Another study leader, Dr. Benjamin Abella added, “You put your hands on the sternum, which is the middle of the chest. In theory, you’re touching in between the breasts.”

The study was discussed over the weekend at an American Heart Association conference in Anaheim, CA.