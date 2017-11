Are you a “wheelie?” well, I love Wheel of Fortune, but probably no one has lost as closely and as crushingly as one grandfather-granddaughter duo.

Frank and his granddaughter Laurel made it to the final round and had just run out of time when he almost got the puzzle right. The loss hurt but they took it like champs… until host Pat Sajak revealed what they could’ve won – one million dollars.!!! Here’s the Kicker: it was Baked Zucchini! Grampa Frank will surely ban that from the menu from now on!