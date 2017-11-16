Caroline & Chris Their Wedding Song A Gem

Congratulations to Caroline and Chris who were married on October 6th. Caroline’s mother Sue called PillowTalk because she wanted to extend the wedding a little by playing their wedding song. It’s another gem of a love song from this week’s featured artist Ed Sheeran called Perfect. I agree with Sue. You don’t hear that song often enough. One way to change that is to make a request or share it with someone in a dedication. As to how everything went on October 6th? Listen to my conversation with Sue below.

