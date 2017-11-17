Facing An Up Hill Climb

Even though she is facing her health challenges head on, Christina from Southington has an unbelievably positive attitude. She told me she has quite a climb to go but she intends to hang in there until she makes it all the way. She requested a song by Miley Cyrus.



When her parents heard Christina’s dedication on Lite 100.5 WRCH, they called me back to express their appreciation saying that I made their night. I ended up doing a dedication for her parents Ken and Susan. Her parents have been together for 50 years. Ken loves Susan even more today than he did on the first day they met. He says that their time together has been wonderful. Ken wanted to thank Susan for all she does. Ken and Susan are so proud of their daughter Christina.