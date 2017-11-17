Flashback Friday: 1993 – NAFTA Passes

In the days of November 17th-22nd, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) passed in the legislative houses of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera joined the cast of the The New Mickey Mouse Club on the Disney Channel.

Michael Jackson ended his Dangerous world tour in Mexico City. And Nirvana recorded their Unplugged album on MTV.

These were top 5 songs for the week ending November 20, 1993:

#5 – Xscape – Just Kickin’ It

#4 – D.R.S. – Gangsta Lean

#3 – Ace Of Base – All That She Wants

#2 – Janet Jackson – Again

#1 – Meat Loaf – I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)