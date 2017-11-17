Flashback Friday: 1993 – NAFTA Passes

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

In the days of November 17th-22nd, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) passed in the legislative houses of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera joined the cast of the The New Mickey Mouse Club on the Disney Channel.

Michael Jackson ended his Dangerous world tour in Mexico City. And Nirvana recorded their Unplugged album on MTV.

 

These were top 5 songs for the week ending November 20, 1993:

#5 – Xscape – Just Kickin’ It

#4 – D.R.S. – Gangsta Lean

#3 – Ace Of Base – All That She Wants

#2 – Janet Jackson – Again

#1 – Meat Loaf – I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join Christmas Wish CT
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live