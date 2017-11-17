Reusable Sticky Pads For Keys or Phone

By Joan Dylan
Photocredit: Morguefile.com

I was running late because I couldn’t find something (again) this morning.. If you’ve also found yourself looking for keys and other items, how cool would it be if you could just slap your keys to the wall as soon as you get home? Well this little item called litpads is currently trending up a storm and I understand why. They’re sticky pads that let you stick anything anywhere! These are also awesome for holding your phone while you drive (for GPS, not texting ;), or sticking your phone to the wall while you film a tutorial. The pads are reusable, so feel free to stick ’em anywhere to hold stuff everywhere!

