This Weekend At The Box Office

Three new movies out this weekend and plenty of great ones still out there if you’re looking for something relaxing to do before the holiday hustle begins! The eagerly anticipated Wonder movie with Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts looks to be the perfect emotional family film, and if you’re looking for a movie for the younger kids you can take them to see The Star with Tyler Perry and Kristen Chenowith!

Of course the action fan in your life already knows the Justice League movie is here too. Things are going to speed up for most of us in the next few weeks, and this is the perfect time to try unwinding before things get hectic. Check out the latest trailers right here!