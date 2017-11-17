MUSIC:

Indigo Girls Emily Saliers stops Sunday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $39-$59. Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary plays Sunday 1:30pm at Infinity Hall Norfolk. Tickets $44-$64. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour Gala is Sunday 8pm at Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $185-$250. http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

The Cowsills bring their long beautiful hair to the Wolf Den Sunday 7pm. This show is free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

THEATER:

“Sister Act” is offered by the Theater Guild of Simsbury through Sunday at the Simsbury High School Auditorium. This broadway smash won 5 Tony Awards! A cast of 40 and orchestra of 20 all perform Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm. Matinee shows at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased at Fitzgerald’s Food Market, the Simsbury Senior Center and at the door. http://www.theaterguildsimsbury.org

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is in West Hartford at Playhouse on Park through Sunday. Tickets $25-$40. http://www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family” is on stage at the Little Theatre of Manchester now through Sunday. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting http://www.littletheatreofmanchester.org

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 24th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Kinky Boots” struts into the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford through Sunday. Tickets $35-$225. http://www.oakdale.com or 800-745-3000.

“The Phantom of the Opera” runs through November 26th at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $58-$136. http://www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000

Disney on Ice: Mickey & Minnie’s Doorway to Magic brings on ice family fun to XL Center in Hartford Friday at 4 & 7pm. Tickets start at $25. http://www.xlcenter.com

Former Nite of Lite Laughter star Caroline Rhea stars Saturday 8pm at Bobby V’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Windsor Locks. Tickets $25. 860-627-5808 or http://www.treehousecomedy.com

Whitney Cummings stars Friday at 8pm at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $36-$46. Tracy Morgan appears Saturday 8pm in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $46-$69. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood from Whose Line Is It Anyways bring laughs to the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University Friday 8pm. 203-392-6154 or http://www.lymancenter.org

EVENTS:

The UConn Women have two big match-ups with out of conference opponents this weekend! See them battle the 20th ranked Cal Bears Friday 7pm in the Gampel home opener. They will honor former Husky and Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo! On Sunday, it’s the 15th ranked Maryland Terps coming to the XL Center in Hartford for a 1:30pm tip-off. Tickets for both start at $18 and are available at http://www.uconntickets.com

The Connecticut International Auto Show fills the Connecticut Convention Center with cars Friday 10am to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Tickets Adults $12, Children (6-12) $5, Children under 6 are Free and Military are Free (with appropriate military ID – white active duty or blue retired military cards – tickets must be purchased at box office). http://www.ctautoshow.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

There is also a Train Show in Cheshire with 3 rooms on display at Cheshire High School Sunday 10am to 3pm. Adults $6. Children under 10 are FREE. Benefits the Cheshire Band Association.

Sunday 1pm a Welcome Home/Yellow Ribbon Ceremony will be held to honor Navy Commander Michael Flatley who has returned from Afghanistan. The ceremony will take place in the village Center (59 Main Street) at the Yellow Ribbon Tree. (Bad weather the ceremony will be held at the VFW on North Main Street) In January when the Commander was deployed to Afghanistan and a yellow ribbon was placed on the tree and Sunday the Commander will be present to remove his ribbon. A special presentation will be conducted by the Commander. All are welcome!

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

Saturdays in November are Knowlton Family Days which means it’s free for Connecticut residents at Old Sturbridge Village! Experience Early New England Holiday Customs with Hearth Cooking, Baking, Turkey Breeding, and more! http://www.osv.org

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org