Fun Project: DIY Bath Bombs

With budgets tight for a lot of us this time of year we begin the holiday panic. What if we forget a friend? What if a coworker gets us a gift and we have nothing to return the favor? These kinds of questions are the reason I am always searching for great inexpensive gift ideas.

Its tough to find a good inexpensive gift for everyone we care about but making something yourself is the ultimate gift, and it often costs far less than buying it! Aside from a few easy to find dried herbs, these bath bombs are super easy to make with mostly things you’ve already got at home! Click here for instructions on how to make them yourself!