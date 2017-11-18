The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

By Jim Brickman

Happy almost-Thanksgiving, everyone!  Are you getting ready for Turkey Day on Thursday? I know I am…along with getting ready for tour! We’ve got a great show for you this week– Stacie Billis is here to teach us about high-energy snacks for families on the go, Cyndi Lauper is speaking with us on behalf of a very personal cause. And Black Friday is going to be here before we know it.  Are you ready?  Marc Cohn joins Tour Bus Confidential to talk about his new tour!  Plus, we’ve got what deals you should be looking for from Best Buy next!. All this, this weekend on the Jim Brickman show.

Guests

  • Marc Cohn – Songwriter, Entertainer
  • Cyndi Lauper – Singer, Entertainer
  • Stacie Billis – Parenting Expert
  • Leslie Cours Mather – Singer/Artist Spotlight

Listen Live