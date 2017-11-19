Easy Breakfast Recipe: Slow Cooker Gingerbread Oats

Nothing says holiday season like gingerbread cookies, but most of us don’t have the time to slow down and spend an afternoon making them. This recipe is perfect to pack up for a quick breakfast during the week, or an excellent way to feed the family on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning (not to mention if you cook this overnight, the smell you wake up to will blow you away!).

Nothing too fancy, and nothing too unhealthy either. These oats will give you that holiday feeling, and keep your appetite at bay just long enough to avoid those cookies someone brought into the office. Click here for the recipe!