This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Stop & Sing Week
You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop – the home of all your seasonal favorites and Low Prices.
You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 on PS4… Iconic Marvel super heroes and super villains from different eras and realities converge in a cosmic battle across the Marvel universe in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. This all-new epic adventure is packed with signature LEGO humor and introduces new features and an incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
You’ll also win a pair of tickets to A Christmas Story – the Musical THIS FRIDAY at the Bushnell!
And a delicious dinner for two at Bella Gio Italian Ristorante in Cheshire!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday we will have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor and we will be broadcasting LIVE from Hartford Stage for A Christmas Carol!
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!
This Holiday Weekend, don’t miss these two great events for Christmas Wish CT!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!