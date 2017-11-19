This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock.   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Stop & Sing Week

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop – the home of all your seasonal favorites and Low Prices.

stop n shop feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce!

holiday lights This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 on PS4… Iconic Marvel super heroes and super villains from different eras and realities converge in a cosmic battle across the Marvel universe in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. This all-new epic adventure is packed with signature LEGO humor and introduces new features and an incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

legomsh2 500 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to A Christmas Story – the Musical THIS FRIDAY at the Bushnell!

a christmas story This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

And a delicious dinner for two at Bella Gio Italian Ristorante in Cheshire!
bella gio This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

 

Tuesday we will have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor and we will be broadcasting LIVE from Hartford Stage for A Christmas Carol!

christmas carol with amm copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!

This Holiday Weekend, don’t miss these two great events for Christmas Wish CT!

wine and cheese 2017 copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

cheers with christmas wish copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

