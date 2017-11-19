This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Stop & Sing Week

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop – the home of all your seasonal favorites and Low Prices.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 on PS4… Iconic Marvel super heroes and super villains from different eras and realities converge in a cosmic battle across the Marvel universe in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. This all-new epic adventure is packed with signature LEGO humor and introduces new features and an incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to A Christmas Story – the Musical THIS FRIDAY at the Bushnell!

And a delicious dinner for two at Bella Gio Italian Ristorante in Cheshire!



Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday we will have Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor and we will be broadcasting LIVE from Hartford Stage for A Christmas Carol!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!!

This Holiday Weekend, don’t miss these two great events for Christmas Wish CT!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!