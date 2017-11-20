Cassandra Kubinski from Enfield Connecticut has created the new soundtrack to your holidays, with songs you love, and brand new holiday originals! Featuring a unique new mashup of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas/ Homeward Bound”, and a duet with R&B/pop artist Matt Cusson on the classic “Sleigh Ride”, as well as 3 original soon-to-be-classics! Produced by Grammy-nominated Chris Sclafani. We’re excited to bring the magic to you for your tree-trimming, office-partying, nights by the fire, cookie baking, ice skating, and most importantly- good times with family and friends this Holiday season. Click HERE to check out her music.

www.cassandrakubinski.com