My Favorite D.I.Y. Xmas Gift

This is by far my favorite DIY gift to give away during the Holiday Season: Homemade spaghetti sauce from a long held family secret recipe, and I can them properly so they are safe food products that will last! Here is the canning kit I use: The canning kit comes with a polypropylene rack and a fitted lifter, 3 1-pint jars and a recipe/instruction booklet or do I like I do and make your own. The lifter works in standard size stockpot. The Ball Home Canning Discovery Kit runs between $10 and $12 at Wal-mart and on Amazon.com. when you have them in the jar you can then up the ante by adding labels, sparkly paper, breads and or pastas!