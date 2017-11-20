This is by far my favorite DIY gift to give away during the Holiday Season: Homemade spaghetti sauce from a long held family secret recipe, and I can them properly so they are safe food products that will last! Here is the canning kit I use: The canning kit comes with a polypropylene rack and a fitted lifter, 3 1-pint jars and a recipe/instruction booklet or do I like I do and make your own. The lifter works in standard size stockpot. The Ball Home Canning Discovery Kit runs between $10 and $12 at Wal-mart and on Amazon.com. when you have them in the jar you can then up the ante by adding labels, sparkly paper, breads and or pastas!
My Favorite D.I.Y. Xmas Gift
(Photo Credit: Morguefile.com)