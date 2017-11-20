Prepare Your Thanksgiving Dinner In The Dishwasher?

That’s right! According to the website chubbies.com, you can cook your entire Thanksgiving dinner in the dishwasher.

Now you’ll need a bunch of mason jars, and turkey parts (not a whole turkey). But supposedly it can be done. Here’s how:

The best thing to use is just turkey breast. Lightly coat the parts in olive oil and add your preferred seasoning. Put them in an oven bag and then wrap in oven safe plastic wrap and place on the top rack of the dishwasher. You will want to run the dishwasher, with no soap, for one cycle on the highest temperature setting possible. Most dishwashers heat to around 140 to 145˚F on the lightest setting, so turn it up.

While the first cycle of the turkey is running grab some airtight jars and add ¼ lb of whatever vegetable you want, with 1 cup of water, some seasoning, and a little bit of butter to a jar then tightly seal it up. Do this for however many vegetables you are preparing. If you’re doing potatoes, make sure to cut them up really small so you can mash them later.

After the first cycle is done, add all the jars of sides to the top rack alongside the turkey, then run for an additional two cycles.

Remember everything will be hot when the washing cycles are finished so don’t grab anything right out of the dishwasher with your bare hands.

After the turkey has completed 3 cycles unwrap it and then broil it for a couple of minutes to crisp it up.

I’m not sure I’m sold on this method, you might want to try a chicken or something else first to see how well it works before you suffer the wrath of your entire family on Thanksgiving Day.