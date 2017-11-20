Relationships Made, Broken Or Reevaluated

This time of year at the beginning to the holiday season is a good time to reconnect with those you love, let your feelings be known, or sometimes to clear the air. The perfect way to do that is to use a PillowTalk dedication.

Roslyn in Cromwell called PillowTalk to reach out to her family all over the nation in advance of Thanksgiving. She loves her brother Foster and his family in Virginia. She loves her other brother John and his wife Katherine and their family in Florida. She loves her mother Lillian in Westbrook. She says that she can’t do it without them. Everyone is looking forward to Lillian’s birthday celebration on December 13th. She wanted to hear any version of I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

Noah from Springfield opened his heart to Taylor in Wilbraham. He really enjoys her company and would love to take some time to get to know her better. Mariah Carey gets his message across.

Debbie in Monroe cleared the air with Joe in Stamford. She is very sorry for all of the misunderstandings that have gone on in the last several weeks. She hopes that Joe has a Happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful holiday season. Debbie thought my choice of The Gift by Jim Brickman was perfect.