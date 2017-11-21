Bob Cox’ Weather

A nice warm up is on the way but things will cool down quickly. Bob Cox has the details in your forecast! Tuesday Forecast The Morning ShowMore from The Morning ShowComments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. More From WRCH Lite 100.5 Join Christmas Wish CTDownload the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App