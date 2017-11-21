Manchester Road Race Goes Virtual

By Joan Dylan
photocredit:morguefile.com

It is a tradition  just as much as choosing between pumpkin or apple pie on Thanksgiving Day: The Manchester Road Race. But for those who are deployed or out of state  it is sorely missed. Well, not anymore as the company Outside Interactive has now created an app which can have you running the road race in real time from a treadmill with the actually sights from Main Street Manchester and with a foot pod tied to your running shoes, your time will actually be entered with those that are running in Manchester!  15,000 people are set for This Thursday morning

