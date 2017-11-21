Memories Of Family When The Holidays Come

It’s a song about the pace of life, living, the tricks of time and memories. It more than likely will bring you to tears. It’s the song that was playing on the radio in the car back in 2003 when Patti from Simsbury went to cut down her Christmas tree. She was with her son Charles and her father Donald. Oh yeah, Casey the family dog was along for the ride too.

When the holidays arrive, this beautiful song by Beth Nielsen Chapman called Years retains it’s special meaning and memories of family. Patti needed to hear it. I’m so happy that we could play it on PillowTalk. Request your favorite holiday song that brings back memories Monday through Friday on PillowTalk from 8 until midnight.