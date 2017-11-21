Top Cat Names For 2017

By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: Morguefile

Let’s face it, choosing a name for your pet is serious business. Not only will your companion be saddled with the name for their entire life, you’ll probably be yelling it a lot, too! So, with that said, here, according to the website kittentoob.com, are the most popular names for cats so far this year:

  1. Whiskers – The most popular name for cats in history. This year is no exception. It fits cats with exceptionally long whiskers best.
  2. Princess – A popular name for years, which lends a regal heir to your kitty.
  3. Tom – A standard name for male cats that’s been around for years.
  4. Tiger – A popular name for orange or striped cats. Some breeds really do resemble tigers. It is also a good choice if your kitty has a fierce look about them.
  5. Mittens – Most common for cats with paws that are a different color from their body.

 

