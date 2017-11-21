By now most of us have either attended or heard of “paint nite”. There are even events for making planters! Basically these are events where you get together with some friends, have a glass (or two) of wine and an expert guides you through painting your very own work of art!

For those of us who prefer the comfort of our pj’s for our social attire you just might want to pay attention to this week’s Try it Tuesday! Creations and Libations is a company that will ship a box of supplies and instructions (complete with cocktail OR “mocktail” mixers) right to your home for you to host a party yourself! So ditch the heels and invite a few friends over for a paint nite everyone is sure to love. Click here to find out how to get one for yourself!