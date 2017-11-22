Celebrating Being Home Again

By Dean Richards
Dean Richards Photo

It’s homecoming weekend for many in Southern New England as the holiday season gets underway. Long time PillowTalk listener Laura from Pennsylvania is back in Connecticut. She brought the one she refers to as “handsome husband” with her. That’s David. She started the night before Thanksgiving visiting close friends, She will end up at mom’s house where they are expecting a crowd of about 25 in Plantsville. She listens to PillowTalk on line all the time.

Laura wrote me and told me I put a smile on the faces of Mother, Sister and Handsome Husband when I sent out her dedication and played her request by Kenny Loggins. Have a very Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy your favorite holiday songs all season long.

