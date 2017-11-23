Crowd Pleasing Holiday Favorites By Request

It’s funny how people and families seem to bond with each other around a lot of holiday novelty songs. Maybe that’s part of their attraction. For example, for some reason whenever I hear the Chipmunks belt out the chorus of The Chipmunk Song, I always think of my older brother and growing up together at Christmas.

If dedications are any indication, that would seem to hold true for PillowTalk listeners as well. Kelsey from Bristol called me the other night on the PillowTalk love lines. She wanted me to play Dominick The Italian Christmas Donkey by Lou Monte for her mom Cathy and her sister Caitlin. She told me, “It’s a funny song that we all love.”

Ben from Cheshire wanted to wish his mom Colette and his sister Alexa a very Happy Thanksgiving with a hit from The Royal Guardsmen.

Megan from Simsbury wanted to share Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy with her mom Marylynn and her dad Glenn.