Our Companions Pets of the Week – Raven & Shadow!

There is simply nothing better than an adorable, lovable kitten to warm your toes on a cold winter’s night – unless of course you have TWO adorable kittens to snuggle up with! Meet Raven and Shadow, the sweetest pair of 5-month-old twin brothers you have ever seen! These lively, curious, and energetic boys love to play with interactive toys and of course, each other. After a good play session, you’ll find them curled up together watching the world go by or catching some z’s. Though Raven and Shadow can be a bit wary in new situations or with unfamiliar people, they warm up quick and sure are sweet when they’re comfortable! These two have the sweetest faces and the most lovable personalities to match and we’re sure they’ll be snatched up in no time! If you think you could be the perfect family for these sweet kittens, call us at 860-242-9999 x302 or email helpline@ourcompanions.org and bring home your new family members just in time for the holiday season!