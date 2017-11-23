Ten Minutes Of Exercise: A World Of Good

So, maybe you aren’t running in The Manchester Road Race on this Thanksgiving Day, but you still want to feel your best especially in light of the fact that there will be plenty of treats around!

Well, great news: Just found this article from ABC News and Health Day saying that 10 minutes of exercise can achieve a great deal of benefits for your heart! If you have been sedentary for a while YOU will gain almost immediate results. According to these experts, it’s all about getting oxygen to your lungs and heart and just getting off the couch is a great start! Read the whole article here and get a great walk after the turkey! Happiest Thanksgiving to you.