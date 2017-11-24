Flashback Friday: 1963 – Oswald Killed, JFK Buried

It was November 24, 1963 that Lee Harvey Oswald, who had assassinated John F. Kennedy, was shot and killed by Jack Ruby in Dallas, an event seen on live national television.

The following day, JFK was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside of Washington, D.C.

The classic comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World premiered, boasting one of the finest all-star ensemble casts ever. It would become the 3rd highest grossing film of the year.

These were the top 5 songs for the week ending: November 23, 1963…

#5 – The Impressions – It’s All Right

#4 – Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs – Sugar Shack

#3 – Nino Tempo & April Stevens – Deep Purple

#2 – The Village Stompers – Washington Square

#1 – Dale & Grace – I’m Leaving It Up To You