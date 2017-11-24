More Thanksgiving Holiday PillowTalk Love Messages

More dedications from the PillowTalk lovelines over the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Thanks so much for listening and lighting them up. Camille from East Hartford called trying to get her teenage son to go to sleep. Armani was up late with his cousins who were in for the holiday from New York and Virginia. Mom was in the mood for Eartha Kitt.

Janet from Newington called to congratulate her son Wyatt. He wasn’t supposed to start in the Newington Indians football game against rival Wethersfield Eagles, but he did and played the whole game on both offense and defense. She is so proud of him and his teammates. She reported to me unofficially that the Indians beat their rivals for the first time in five years. She loves a Christmas song by Clay Aiken.

Eric from Middletown and said to me, ” Dean, play a song for my baby, Danielle. Tell her that I hope our love stays strong for years and years and years.” Rosemary Clooney’s song is her favorite.

