The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Show Preview



Happy Early Thanksgiving! We have a great show for you this weekend Looking to bring your home into the 21st century? We’ve got the inside scoop on the latest smart home technology from Google today, and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman stopped by to tell us all about the group’s new album, “Under The Spotlight.” Plus, have you heard of that broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, the one that won all the Tonys? Well, we’ve got one of its leading ladies here to tell us all about it next on the Jim Brickman Show.

Guests

Shawn Stockman – Boys To Men, Singer

– Boys To Men, Singer Sylvia Bennett – Singer, Entertainer

– Singer, Entertainer Laura Dreyfuss – Actress, GLEE

– Actress, GLEE Andrea Smith – Singer / Artist Spotlight

Singer Artist Spotlight Tune in from 6 til 10 on the air and online for the Jim Brickman Show. Here is this weeks Brickman Bonus Video.