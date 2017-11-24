**** Join us for two great FUN-draising events Saturday for Christmas Wish CT! 3-7pm is our Annual Tasting Event at CT Beverage Mart on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington! Stop in for free samples of NoRa Cupcakes, California Pizza Kitchen, Cheeses and wine! You’ll also have the chance to get a Jar of Wishes Raffle Ticket with a $25 tax deductible donation… the winner receives about $1,000 in cash, gift cards and tickets! THEN join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at Red’s Tavern in Nomad’s on Route 5 in South Windsor from 5-9pm for a Cheers Bar Event! Live music with Nancy and the Painkillers, Bar games including a Prize Wheel and Beer Dice and the Jar of Wishes! ****

MUSIC:

98 at Christmas comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $25-$35. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Javier Colon stops Saturday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $29-$34. NRBQ takes the stage in Norfolk Saturday 8pm. Tickets $34-$49. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Trans Siberian Orchestra rings in the Holiday season at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 3pm. Tickets $44-$64. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone comes to the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday at 8pm and Gary Puckett and the Union Gap visit Sunday at 7pm! These shows are free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

THEATER:

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 24th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

Kong is coming for Thanksgiving… The “Hollywood at the Bijou” series returns to Bristol with classics shown on film, with Holiday cartoons. Celebrate Thanksgiving with the original “KING KONG” (1933) Friday 7pm and Saturday at 1pm & 7pm – Donation $3.00 –

Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol, CT. – An exact replica of the “Kong” animation armature will be on display also. – http://www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

Hartford Saengerbund presents: 2017 Christkindlmarkt (Christmas Market) at 719 North Mountain Road, Newington Friday 3 to 9pm, Saturday 11am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 3pm. Enjoy traditional German music, dancing, carolers and vendors with German imports and hand-crafted items! Also German food, beer and fun! 860-953-8967 or http://www.hartfordsaegerbund.org

The Polish Cultural Club will present its 37th Annual Szopka Festival on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT. Admission and parking are free, and the venue is handicapped accessible. In addition to the Szopka Competition and prizes, Polish imports and pottery, vintage jewelry, holiday gifts, Polish delicacies, and children’s Szopka coloring page display will be offered. Please visit http://www.polishculturalclub.org for further details or call 860.659.0356.

The Woman’s Club of Enfield and the Enfield Food Shelf are joining together for the 2nd annual “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration taking place from Friday through December 10th at Enfield Square. Stop by to see the festive trees Thursday & Fridays from 3 to 8pm.; Saturdays from 11 to 8pm.; and Sundays from 11 to 5pm. Admission is free. Holiday crafts will be available for children 12 and under. On December 10th at the conclusion of the “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration, all trees will be raffled off to lucky winners. Proceeds from the event will benefit Enfield Food Shelf and Woman’s Club of Enfield. For more information contact Sharon DAmbrosio of the Woman’s Club of Enfield at 860-763-5660 and / or Kathleen Souvigney of the Enfield Food Shelf at 860-741-7321.

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

See the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester Sundays between 1 and 4pm through December 17th.

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

Saturdays in November are Knowlton Family Days which means it’s free for Connecticut residents at Old Sturbridge Village! Experience Early New England Holiday Customs with Hearth Cooking, Baking, Turkey Breeding, and more! http://www.osv.org

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org