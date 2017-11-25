Small Business Saturday TODAY!

Celebrate your community with the small businesses that make it special.

Small businesses in Connecticut are what makes our communties thrive!

Small Business Saturday is a holiday shopping tradition that happens every year on the

Saturday after Thanksgiving. Founded by American Express in 2010, this nationwide

movement helps bring attention to the importance of supporting small businesses in

communities across America.

There are 339,231 small businesses in operation in our area.

That makes up 99.4% of all the businesses.

Small businesses help ensure local economies stay strong

and vibrant. These are owned by your neighbors and your friends.

So Today is the big day! Tell all your friends to Shop Small and show love for their favorite places.

When small businesses succeed, we all do!

CLICK here and type in your zipcode and find places in your area to support!