The days following Thanksgiving are a sea of leftovers for most of us. Figuring out what to do with all those leftover potatoes and veggies, and of course turkey is a challenge for many.

Hunting for new ideas I found this one and it looks like a post-holiday keeper! The ingredients are pretty much whatever you’ve got left, and its sure to wow the crowd one more time before the long weekend is through! Click here for the recipe!