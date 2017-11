This week’s guest on Spotlite: Kinga Evans and Katie Zullo from The Cove Center for Grieving Children. The Cove provides support, guidance and age appropriate activities for children and teens who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives, and support and education for their parents or caregivers.

For more information you can access their website HERE



Listen to the interview below:

Spotlite - The Cove Center for Grieving