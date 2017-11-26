This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work. Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

will have your morning news every 30 minutes. Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

checks the scoreboard. Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

will check on traffic. Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a little HOLIDAY CHEER with a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce

AND a pair of tickets to MacMaster & Leahy – A Celtic Family Christmas Saturday, December 9th 8pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Savory Magazine Week!

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine. There is nothing sweeter than a gift made with love from your kitchen! Check out the latest issue of Savory Magazines for tasty confections recipes, available now at all Stop & Shop stores!

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers – the Final Tour – Holiday and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater – a proud sponsor of Christmas Wish CT!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Celtic Thunder Symphonic Tour at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods December 12th 8pm…

You’ll also win Now That’s What I Call Merry Christmas on CD available in stores NOW courtesy of Universal Music…

You’ll win a gift coupon for a new Wendy’s Chicken Tender’s Meal!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new. We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!