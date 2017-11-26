This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win a little HOLIDAY CHEER with a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce
AND a pair of tickets to MacMaster & Leahy – A Celtic Family Christmas Saturday, December 9th 8pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs!
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Savory Magazine Week!
You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine. There is nothing sweeter than a gift made with love from your kitchen! Check out the latest issue of Savory Magazines for tasty confections recipes, available now at all Stop & Shop stores!
You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers – the Final Tour – Holiday and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater – a proud sponsor of Christmas Wish CT!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Celtic Thunder Symphonic Tour at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods December 12th 8pm…
You’ll also win Now That’s What I Call Merry Christmas on CD available in stores NOW courtesy of Universal Music…
You’ll win a gift coupon for a new Wendy’s Chicken Tender’s Meal!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new. We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!