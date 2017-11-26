This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a little HOLIDAY CHEER with a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce

holiday lights This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

AND a pair of tickets to MacMaster & Leahy – A Celtic Family Christmas Saturday, December 9th 8pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs!

jorgensen This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –   Savory Magazine Week!

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine. There is nothing sweeter than a gift made with love from your kitchen! Check out the latest issue of Savory Magazines for tasty confections recipes, available now at all Stop & Shop stores!

stop n shop feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Kenny Rogers – the Final Tour – Holiday and the Hits December 15th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater – a proud sponsor of Christmas Wish CT!

kenny 300x250 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Celtic Thunder Symphonic Tour at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods December 12th 8pm…

celtic thunder This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win Now That’s What I Call Merry Christmas on CD available in stores NOW courtesy of Universal Music…

nowmerryxmas coverart This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll win a gift coupon for a new Wendy’s Chicken Tender’s Meal!

wendys chicken tenders This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new.  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

brickman valentine This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

(Photo Credit: Bushnell)

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

