Pentatonix Share ‘Deck the Halls’ Video Ahead of Christmas TV Special

By Scott T. Sterling

Pentatonix are in the holiday spirit and are ready to share that feeling with fans.

The vocal group has shared a video performing the Christmas classic, “Deck the Halls,” ahead of the band’s NBC special, A Very Pentatonix Christmas, which airs tonight (Nov. 27) at 10pm ET.

The video features the group’s latest vocalist, Matt Sallee, who joined after original singer Avi Kaplan left the fold.

Check out the new clip below.